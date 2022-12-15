Chief Justice BHC condemns unnecessary delay in delivering justice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Naeem AKhtar Afghan has condemned the culture of unnecessary adjournments and strikes in strong terms.

"It takes two years to complete the case that could otherwise be completed in 30 days," he said while addressing a ceremony held in honour of the judges of the Supreme Court and High Court here at the High Court Bar Room on Thursday.

Judges of the Supreme Court, High Court, office bearers of the bar association and bar council, and lawyers in large number attended the ceremony.

The Chief Justice Balochistan High Court said the prevailing culture of strikes and unnecessary adjournments in courts has badly affected the process of delivering speedy justice to the plaintiff.

"By law, I am responsible for every nook and corner of the judicial system," he said and deplored that on account of unnecessary strikes and agitation, the majority of the cases in the civil and criminal courts are facing unwanted pendency.

He urged the lawyers community to opt for the token strike and other options for their demands and token of protest so that petitioners could get speedy justice.

"Lawyers must prepare case before they appear before the honourable bench," he said, adding that the best preparations of the lawyer help judges make a fair judgment that finally benefits the petitioner.

"It is not the politics, but the performance that makes the credential of any legal practitioner," Chief Justice Balochistan High Court remarked.

He called upon legal practitioners to follow values and honesty as required by this profession.