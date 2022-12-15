UrduPoint.com

Chief Justice BHC Condemns Unnecessary Delay In Delivering Justice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2022 | 10:59 PM

Chief Justice BHC condemns unnecessary delay in delivering justice

Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Naeem AKhtar Afghan has condemned the culture of unnecessary adjournments and strikes in strong terms.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Naeem AKhtar Afghan has condemned the culture of unnecessary adjournments and strikes in strong terms.

"It takes two years to complete the case that could otherwise be completed in 30 days," he said while addressing a ceremony held in honour of the judges of the Supreme Court and High Court here at the High Court Bar Room on Thursday.

Judges of the Supreme Court, High Court, office bearers of the bar association and bar council, and lawyers in large number attended the ceremony.

The Chief Justice Balochistan High Court said the prevailing culture of strikes and unnecessary adjournments in courts has badly affected the process of delivering speedy justice to the plaintiff.

"By law, I am responsible for every nook and corner of the judicial system," he said and deplored that on account of unnecessary strikes and agitation, the majority of the cases in the civil and criminal courts are facing unwanted pendency.

He urged the lawyers community to opt for the token strike and other options for their demands and token of protest so that petitioners could get speedy justice.

"Lawyers must prepare case before they appear before the honourable bench," he said, adding that the best preparations of the lawyer help judges make a fair judgment that finally benefits the petitioner.

"It is not the politics, but the performance that makes the credential of any legal practitioner," Chief Justice Balochistan High Court remarked.

He called upon legal practitioners to follow values and honesty as required by this profession.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Afghanistan Balochistan Protest Supreme Court Lawyers Criminals Best Court

Recent Stories

Govt announces to set new price of petrol at Rs 21 ..

Govt announces to set new price of petrol at Rs 214.80 per liter

4 minutes ago
 Sports essential for healthy activities, says mini ..

Sports essential for healthy activities, says minister

4 minutes ago
 DC visits different fertilizer outlets

DC visits different fertilizer outlets

4 minutes ago
 Residents of Arandu urge provision of basic amenit ..

Residents of Arandu urge provision of basic amenities; deplores 'apathy' of KP g ..

4 minutes ago
 Tanners Association hands over sanitation machiner ..

Tanners Association hands over sanitation machinery, equipment to SSWMB

10 minutes ago
 European Council Approves Granting Bosnia and Herz ..

European Council Approves Granting Bosnia and Herzegovina Status of Candidate Co ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.