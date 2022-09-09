UrduPoint.com

Chief Justice BHC Inaugurates Academic Block Of Law Faculty At Turbat University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Chief Justice BHC inaugurates academic block of Law Faculty at Turbat University

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan inaugurated the academic block of Law Faculty of Turbat University on Friday.

The Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court visited the Faculty of Legal Education, University of Turbat, and had an interactive session with the students of the Faculty.

Addressing the students, he said, "I am happy to see such a large number of female students acquiring law education at the Faculty of Legal Education of Turbat University." Highlighting the significance of law and judiciary, Honorable Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan said that students were the real assets of this country and they will have to strive hard to ensure the supremacy of law in the country, adding that it is mandatory to accept the supremacy of law to become a respectable citizen.

He said that students must show dedication and seriousness during their studies to lead a successful professional life in the field of law.

He advised them to be regular and punctual in classes.

During the interactive session with the students and official present there, the chief justice shared his experiences as a student and of professional life with the law students and faculty and advised them to remain committed with the noble profession to serve the society at large.

The chief justice assured the university administration that whenever he comes to Turbat in the future, he would certainly deliver lectures in the Faculty of Legal Education. He also requested the judges of the high court, session judges, and lawyers' community to do the same.

Earlier, the chief justice inaugurated the newly constructed academic block of the Faculty of Legal Education and was briefed by officials on the development work of Phase II. He also inspected the work progress of Phase II.

