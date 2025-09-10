Chief Justice BHC urges lawyers, judges to work together for provision of justice to restore public trust

Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court (BHC) Mr. Justice Rozi Khan Bareach on Wednesday urged the lawyers and judges that they must work together to restore public trust because the elimination of black sheep in the judiciary and advocacy sector is need of the hour

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court (BHC) Mr. Justice Rozi Khan Bareach on Wednesday urged the lawyers and judges that they must work together to restore public trust because the elimination of black sheep in the judiciary and advocacy sector is need of the hour.

He said that lawyers should remain within their jurisdiction and judges within their jurisdiction, because the real stakeholders are the people, both lawyers and judges are servants of the people and the greatest nationalism is to be honest and truthful with one’s own people.

He expressed these views while addressing a joint dinner hosted by the Turbat Bar, Gwadar Bar and Panjgur Bar Association in Turbat.

Justice Iqbal Ahmed Kasi, Justice Sardar Ahmed Halimi, former Justice Abdul Hameed Baloch, Justice Rozi Khan Bareach, Registrar High Court Balochistan Abdul Qayyum Lehri, District and Sessions Judge Turbat Waheed Badini, ATC Judge Nisar Alizai and other judicial officers were present at the ceremony.

Apart from this, senior lawyers Ali Ahmed Kurd, Jadin Dashti, Naeem Sharif, Sadar Maqbool Hot, Nasir Ali Shabbir Rind (Gwadar), Majeed Shah, Sadar Mehrab Khan, Inayatullah, Wasay Naseem, Abdul Latif, (Turbat), Alauddin, Waheed Baloch, Aman Qadir (Panjgur) and a large number of lawyers participated

. The Chief Justice said that most of the litigants coming to the courts belong to the poor class who come with the hope of justice but they face difficulties saying that to reduce these difficulties, the judiciary is establishing public convenience centers, which would include day care centers, shelter homes for women and waiting rooms.

He said that litigants would be seated in the courts with dignity and respect and strict action to be taken against the officer who ignores public dignity.

The Chief Justice further said that the judiciary is introducing a self-accountability system for lawyers so that the black sheep and mafias involved in this profession could be exposed.

He said that some mafias have admitted their children to the legal profession just so that they could provide legal protection to their black businesses, but now such elements have to be removed from the legal system.

Justice Rozi Khan Barich said that Bar Councils should avoid corrupting the system to get votes, vandalism, forgery and treason woul not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said that it is the duty of Bar Councils to separate the wrong elements from the ranks so that the dignity of this sacred profession is maintained.

The Chief Justice announced that after the establishment of the Copy Branch, the statements and paper boxes would be provided free of cost to the poor litigants so that there is no obstacle left in getting justice.

He said, “The honor of black coat is based on honesty and integrity, on the basis of this honor, the public trusts lawyers in their properties worth billions of rupees and in serious cases like murder, hurting this trust is tantamount to damaging the entire system.

Finally, the Chief Justice expressed his gratitude for the elaborate dinner hosted by the bar associations and said that if the judiciary and lawyers together discharge their responsibilities honestly, the public’s trust would be restored and the judicial system could become stronger and more transparent.