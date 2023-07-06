Open Menu

Chief Justice (CJ) of Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan of BHC visits Mach Jail

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Justice (CJ) of Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan said that prisoners were also a part of our society, and reforming and making them useful citizens of the society was the need of the hour.

He expressed these views while paying a surprise visit to Mach Jail said in a press released issued here on Thursday.

On this occasion, the judge of the High Court Justice Zaheeruddin Kakar was also with him.

Jail administration made the Chief Justice visit various departments of the jail and gave a detailed briefing regarding the matters pertaining there in jail.

The Chief Justice met the prisoners and inquired about their problems and available facilities, on the occasion he issued orders to jail administration to solve the problems of urgent nature.

The Chief Justice also inspected the kitchen and quality of food provided to the prisoners and expressed satisfaction over the quality of food provided to the prisoners and the cleanliness arrangements in the jail.

However, on the occasion of visiting the jail ward, he was told that there was no doctor permanently posted in the ward and the prisoners have to refer to Civil Hospital for treatment.

The Chief Justice expressed annoyance over the non-appointment of a doctor in the prison hospital and ordered that the health department be immediately contacted for the doctor appointment on a permanent basis.

Chief Justice of BHC Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan also inspected the library and said that prisoners were also a part of our society, reforming them and making them useful citizens of the society was the need of the hour.

More Stories From Pakistan