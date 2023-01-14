Chief Justice (CJ) of Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Justice Raja Saeed Akram calls CJ to act against corrupt practices

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Justice (CJ) of Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Justice Raja Saeed Akram called on President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry here Saturday. They besides discussing the issues of mutual concern, reiterated their pledge to fulfill the call for justice and to eradicate corruption in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry asked the Chief Justice to form a committee to investigate allotment of plots in Mirpur Development Authority (MDA) in violation of the Supreme Court decision and other matters of the MDA. Barrister Chaudhry also praised the Chief Justice for his significant role in conducting local bodies elections and his efforts to eradicate corruption from various sectors.

The President expressed optimism that the Chief Justice would continue to play his constitutional role to get rid of menace of corruption.