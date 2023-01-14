UrduPoint.com

Chief Justice (CJ) Of Supreme Court Of Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) Justice Raja Saeed Akram Calls CJ To Act Against Corrupt Practices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Chief Justice (CJ) of Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Justice Raja Saeed Akram calls CJ to act against corrupt practices

Chief Justice (CJ) of Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Justice Raja Saeed Akram called on President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry here Saturday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Justice (CJ) of Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Justice Raja Saeed Akram called on President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry here Saturday. They besides discussing the issues of mutual concern, reiterated their pledge to fulfill the call for justice and to eradicate corruption in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry asked the Chief Justice to form a committee to investigate allotment of plots in Mirpur Development Authority (MDA) in violation of the Supreme Court decision and other matters of the MDA. Barrister Chaudhry also praised the Chief Justice for his significant role in conducting local bodies elections and his efforts to eradicate corruption from various sectors.

The President expressed optimism that the Chief Justice would continue to play his constitutional role to get rid of menace of corruption.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Corruption Supreme Court Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign ..

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs meets UAE Ambassador

8 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Deputy Minister for ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Deputy Minister for Public Works, Housing and Wate ..

8 minutes ago
 42 Abu Dhabi hosts 400 Emirati Students to explore ..

42 Abu Dhabi hosts 400 Emirati Students to explore their potential as future cod ..

53 minutes ago
 Court hands over journalist Shahid Aslam handed to ..

Court hands over journalist Shahid Aslam handed to FIA on two-day physical reman ..

1 hour ago
 Former Bolsonaro minister arrested over Brazil rio ..

Former Bolsonaro minister arrested over Brazil riot

2 minutes ago
 AAC visits flour mills, checks wheat stocks

AAC visits flour mills, checks wheat stocks

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.