Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court inaugurates Shangla sub-jail

Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC) Waqar Ahmed Seth here Monday inaugurated Shangla Sub-jail at tehsil Bisham and said the long standing demand of the lawyers' community had been fulfilled

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC) Waqar Ahmed Seth here Monday inaugurated Shangla Sub-jail at tehsil Bisham and said the long standing demand of the lawyers' community had been fulfilled.

He expressed these views while addressing an inaugural ceremony of Shangla Sub-Jail.

The ceremony besides others was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General Prison Masud Khan, Registrar Peshawar High Court Wajeehud Din, District and Session Judges, Presidents Provincial Bar Council, Shangla and Kohsitan Bars and other judiciary officers and leaders of lawyers' community.

The chief justice said all the formalities would be completed in sub-jail and people would get facilitated with establishment of this jail.

Later, CJ PHC visited the sub-jail wherein he was briefed by IG Prison and Session Judge about different areas of the sub-jail and other arrangements.

Talking to mediamen after the inauguration, Registrar Peshawar High Court Wajeehud Din said last year Chief Justice PHC had allocated Rs3.5million from provincial development fund under 'Access to Justice' program for establishment of Shangla Sub-Jail which had been completed within a record time.