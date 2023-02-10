UrduPoint.com

Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan Administers Oath To Additional Judges

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 08:44 PM

Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan administers oath to additional judges

Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan on Friday administered oath to additional judges including Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel, Justice Ijaz Khan and Justice Muhammad Faheem Wali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan on Friday administered oath to additional judges including Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel, Justice Ijaz Khan and Justice Muhammad Faheem Wali.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by judges of PHC, the Advocate General, district and sessions judges, the Additional Advocate General, the Additional Attorney General of Pakistan, the Vice Chairman of KP Bar Council, a cabinet of PHC Bar Association, Special Court Judges and senior lawyers.

