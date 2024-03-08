- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan inaugurates blood donati ..
Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan Inaugurates Blood Donation Camp
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 07:16 PM
Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan and Senior Judge, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim on Friday inaugurated blood donation camp at PHC
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan and Senior Judge, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim on Friday inaugurated blood donation camp at PHC.
The camp was organized by Hamza Foundation Welfare Thalassemia Center and Blood Transfusion Services with the help and support of Inam Ullah Wazir, Registrar PHC and Hidayat Ullah Khan Additional Registrar, said a release issued on Friday.
Resource Mobilization Officer Hamza Foundation, Ateeq ur Rehman briefed the guests and lawyers about different welfare services of the organization for Thalassemia, Hemophilia patients.
As many as 62 lawyers donated their blood for saving precious lives of Thalassemia and Hemophilia kids of Hamza Foundation.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
PPP to set up victory camp to celebrate Zardari's presidential election win
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan reconstitutes adm ..
DIG Hazara emphasizes strengthening community relations by addressing key issues
Chief Commissioner Office organizes an enriching event to commemorate Int’l Wo ..
MPA Ali Haider Gilani nominated BZU syndicate member
8 percent girls still out of school: ASER report
Expanding Israeli settlements a 'war crime': UN
Rescue 1122 celebrates Int'l Women's Day
Faryal congrats nation on International Women's Day
DC Abbottabad reviews forth day of anti polio vaccination drive
CCP allows merger in health insurance, health Takaful sector
Pakistan Army arranges four-day tour for seminary students of North Waziristan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP to set up victory camp to celebrate Zardari's presidential election win6 minutes ago
-
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan reconstitutes administration committe ..6 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara emphasizes strengthening community relations by addressing key issues6 minutes ago
-
Chief Commissioner Office organizes an enriching event to commemorate Int’l Women Day6 minutes ago
-
MPA Ali Haider Gilani nominated BZU syndicate member6 minutes ago
-
8 percent girls still out of school: ASER report6 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 celebrates Int'l Women's Day10 minutes ago
-
Faryal congrats nation on International Women's Day10 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad reviews forth day of anti polio vaccination drive6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army arranges four-day tour for seminary students of North Waziristan6 minutes ago
-
Asif Zardari will be elected President with thumping majority: Afridi6 minutes ago
-
Japan awards MEXT research scholarships to Pakistani students23 minutes ago