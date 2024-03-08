Open Menu

Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan Inaugurates Blood Donation Camp

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 07:16 PM

Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan and Senior Judge, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim on Friday inaugurated blood donation camp at PHC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan and Senior Judge, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim on Friday inaugurated blood donation camp at PHC.

The camp was organized by Hamza Foundation Welfare Thalassemia Center and Blood Transfusion Services with the help and support of Inam Ullah Wazir, Registrar PHC and Hidayat Ullah Khan Additional Registrar, said a release issued on Friday.

Resource Mobilization Officer Hamza Foundation, Ateeq ur Rehman briefed the guests and lawyers about different welfare services of the organization for Thalassemia, Hemophilia patients.

As many as 62 lawyers donated their blood for saving precious lives of Thalassemia and Hemophilia kids of Hamza Foundation.

