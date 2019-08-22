UrduPoint.com
Chief Justice Competent Authority For Appointment In Pehsawr High Court

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 10:21 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 26 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servants Act, 1973( Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Act No.XVIII of 1973), the Chief Minister has directed amendment in Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2011, making CJ PHC as competent authority for appointments in Pehsawr High Court.

The Chief Minister directed amendments in rule 2, in sub Rule (I) in clause (I), in sub-clause (ii) in the second proviso the full-stop appearing at the end shall be replaced by colon and thereafter, the following proviso shall be added, namely. " Provided further that where the Peshawar High Court, Peshawar is the Appointing Authority, the Chief Justice shall be the Competent Authority for the purpose of these rules."It was notified by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

