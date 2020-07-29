Chief Justice Directs Release Of Prisoners Involved In Petty Cases
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 08:41 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Peshawar High Court on Wednesday directed to release prisoners involved in petty cases om the occasion of Eidul Azha.
The chief justice directed all the district & sessions judges and magistrates to visit district jail of their respective jurisdictions and decide which prisoners were involved in petty nature cases and before Eid holidays.