Chief Justice FSC inaugurates offices of AGP, AGs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court (FSC) Dr. Saeed Muhammad Anwar on Wednesday inaugurated the offices of the attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) and advocate generals (AGs) in FSC.

The ceremony was attended by Justice Khadim Hussein M.

Sheik, Abdul Qayyum Lehri, registrar FSC and other officers, said a press release.

Chief Justice FSC Dr. Saeed Muhammad said that the set up of appropriate offices for the law officers would provide help to this court.

Deputy attorney general and advocate generals thanked the chief justice.