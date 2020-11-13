UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Justice IHC Forms New Bench To Hear American Blogger's Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 04:41 PM

Chief Justice IHC forms new bench to hear American blogger's case

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah on Friday shifted the case pertaining to American blogger Synthai D. Ritchie to another bench on the request of former Interior Minister Abdul Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah on Friday shifted the case pertaining to American blogger Synthai D. Ritchie to another bench on the request of former Interior Minister Abdul Rehman Malik.

The chief justice ordered to shift the case to the court of Justice Aamer Farooq for further proceeding.

It may be mentioned here that earlier, the chief justice IHC was hearing this case. Abdul Rehman Malik had raised the objection on bench and requested the chief justice to form another bench for hearing the matter.

A single member bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq would pick up this case on Monday for hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Rehman Malik Interior Minister May Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

PSL announces list of commentators for PSL-5 playo ..

6 minutes ago

SBP policies paying dividends: Mian Zahid Hussain

12 minutes ago

UK Junior Foreign Minister to Visit Russia Next We ..

4 minutes ago

Foolproof security arrangements to be made for PDM ..

4 minutes ago

French Foreign Minister to Discuss Middle East Ten ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Enhanced Resilience to Foreign Interference ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.