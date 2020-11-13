(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah on Friday shifted the case pertaining to American blogger Synthai D. Ritchie to another bench on the request of former Interior Minister Abdul Rehman Malik.

The chief justice ordered to shift the case to the court of Justice Aamer Farooq for further proceeding.

It may be mentioned here that earlier, the chief justice IHC was hearing this case. Abdul Rehman Malik had raised the objection on bench and requested the chief justice to form another bench for hearing the matter.

A single member bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq would pick up this case on Monday for hearing.