Chief Justice inaugurates e-Kiosk information system at PHC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth on Wednesday inaugurated the second phase of the e-Kiosk, self-service information system at Peshawar High Court.

To enhance the accessibility of the information about cases fixed for hearing and to assuage the sufferings of the litigants and lawyers, Peshawar High Court has developed a self-service customized e-Kiosk. The first phase of e-Kiosk system was inaugurated on 15th November 2019 by the then Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

With the establishment of two more e-Kiosk systems, the Peshawar High Court has surmounted one more step towards efficient delivery of service by automation.

The e-Kiosk system has an in house developed App that is connected with the database of the CFMIS, a user-friendly interface allowing visitors to access the required information at their convenience.

The Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court desired that the e-Kiosk system shall also be extended to all Peshawar High Court benches and the districts where the CFMIS (online) system is already deployed. Besides, he directed that the orders should also be made available online.