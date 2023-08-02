Open Menu

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq Summons Meeting Of Justice Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 09:07 PM

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq on Wednesday summoned the meeting of Justice Committee on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq on Wednesday summoned the meeting of Justice Committee on Thursday.

The Registrar Officer had written letters to the concerned officials in this regard. The meeting would discuss the matters pertaining establishment of Prosecution Wing, law & order situation and problems in way of construction of model jail in Islamabad.

The matter of revenue court was also part of the agenda of the meeting.

The police officials would present the report pertaining award of sentences to the accused and acquittals in criminal cases.

The meeting would be attended by Secretary Interior, Secretary law and Justice, Advocate General Islamabad, IGP Islamabad and Chief Commissioner ICT.

District and Sessions Judges East and West had also been invited in the meeting and officials were summoned with all relevant record.

