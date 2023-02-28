Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons chief commissioner, IGP on torture of journalists

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned Chief Commissioner ICT and IGP Islamabad regarding the alleged torture of journalists during the appearance of PTI's chief Imran Khan

The chief justice instructed the district administration to clarify the position regarding the presence of Assistant Commissioner Abdullah on the high court's premises.

Earlier, the police personnel allegedly tortured the two senior journalists during the appearance of Imran Khan before the court.