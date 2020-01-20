UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah Pays Surprise Visit To District Courts

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 04:19 PM

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah pays surprise visit to district courts

The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah here on Monday paid a surprise visit to district courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah here on Monday paid a surprise visit to district courts.

Details revealed that Athar Minallah suddenly arrived at District and Sessions Court and visited various lower courts.

During the visit, he inquired about the problems being faced by litigants as well as lawyers community.

The Chief Justice ordered the administration to resolve Litigant's problems promptly.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Lawyers Visit Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler forms &#039;Sharjah Performing Arts ..

6 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal sent jail on judicial remand in NAB re ..

10 minutes ago

Chairman CPEC Authority discusses KCR project with ..

10 minutes ago

Four drug peddlers held in Multan

10 minutes ago

Proper economic direction demanded for national de ..

10 minutes ago

Disqualification case against Vawda adjourned with ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.