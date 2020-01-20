Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah pays surprise visit to district courts

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah here on Monday paid a surprise visit to district courts.

Details revealed that Athar Minallah suddenly arrived at District and Sessions Court and visited various lower courts.

During the visit, he inquired about the problems being faced by litigants as well as lawyers community.

The Chief Justice ordered the administration to resolve Litigant's problems promptly.