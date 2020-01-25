Chief justice Islamabad High Court laments failing state of criminal justice system in country due to chronic problems

Chief justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah on Saturday lamented the failing state of criminal justice system in the country due to chronic problems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah on Saturday lamented the failing state of criminal justice system in the country due to chronic problems.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a one-week training course on "Exploring Concepts in Trial Procedures" for Additional District and Sessions Judges from all over Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir here at the Federal Judicial academy.

The chief justice IHC said the criminal justice system poses serious risk for state and society. He lauded the performance of Model Courts.

He said the Constitution gave high priority to speedy administration of justice and right to Free and Fair Trial but unfortunately state had failed to provide timely and affordable justice to people of Pakistan.

The justice system of our country did not prove inexpensive and expeditious justice to the citizen guaranteed by the Constitution, he said and asked had the dispensation of speedy administration of justice been priority for our government and our justice system in particular the criminal justice system would not remained in such a deplorable condition as we see here and experience.

He said the establishment of Model Criminal Trial Courts was a manifestation of failure of our criminal justice system and we all were responsible for its failure.

He said we must put our house in order to deliver the best and to overcome immense problems and enormous challenges. He said, "We must fix the faulty justice system and we must reform our criminal justice system".

He said all other organs of state must ensure speedy justice and they all were accountable to the people of Pakistan and above all the Lord of Universe who was our Creator for our actions.

He also enlightened and sensitized the participants about the basic rights of the accused persons which the Islamic laws has guaranteed them saying it was the Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him who provided, guaranteed and advocated their rights some 1400 years ago. "We must respect their basic rights," he remarked.

He said the judiciary should play a role to make criminal justice system functional as failure to enforce the criminal justice would harm the society.

At the end the Chief Justice IHC awarded certificates to the 28 Additional District and Sessions judges.