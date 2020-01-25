UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Laments Failing State Of Criminal Justice System In Country Due To Chronic Problems

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 06:56 PM

Chief justice Islamabad High Court laments failing state of criminal justice system in country due to chronic problems

Chief justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah on Saturday lamented the failing state of criminal justice system in the country due to chronic problems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah on Saturday lamented the failing state of criminal justice system in the country due to chronic problems.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a one-week training course on "Exploring Concepts in Trial Procedures" for Additional District and Sessions Judges from all over Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir here at the Federal Judicial academy.

The chief justice IHC said the criminal justice system poses serious risk for state and society. He lauded the performance of Model Courts.

He said the Constitution gave high priority to speedy administration of justice and right to Free and Fair Trial but unfortunately state had failed to provide timely and affordable justice to people of Pakistan.

The justice system of our country did not prove inexpensive and expeditious justice to the citizen guaranteed by the Constitution, he said and asked had the dispensation of speedy administration of justice been priority for our government and our justice system in particular the criminal justice system would not remained in such a deplorable condition as we see here and experience.

He said the establishment of Model Criminal Trial Courts was a manifestation of failure of our criminal justice system and we all were responsible for its failure.

He said we must put our house in order to deliver the best and to overcome immense problems and enormous challenges. He said, "We must fix the faulty justice system and we must reform our criminal justice system".

He said all other organs of state must ensure speedy justice and they all were accountable to the people of Pakistan and above all the Lord of Universe who was our Creator for our actions.

He also enlightened and sensitized the participants about the basic rights of the accused persons which the Islamic laws has guaranteed them saying it was the Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him who provided, guaranteed and advocated their rights some 1400 years ago. "We must respect their basic rights," he remarked.

He said the judiciary should play a role to make criminal justice system functional as failure to enforce the criminal justice would harm the society.

At the end the Chief Justice IHC awarded certificates to the 28 Additional District and Sessions judges.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Azad Jammu And Kashmir Criminals Islamabad High Court All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

5 hours ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

6 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

6 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

6 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

6 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.