Chief Justice Issues Warning Against Corruption, Vows Strict Action

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2023 | 06:31 PM

Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan Tuesday administered the oath to the newly elected cabinet of the High Court Bar Association Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan Tuesday administered the oath to the newly elected cabinet of the High Court Bar Association Bannu.

The newly elected cabinet of the High Court Bar included President Muhammad Naeem Khan Sadozai, General Secretary Peer Inamullah Shah, and cabinet members who participated in the swearing-in ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished judges like Justice Fazal Subhan and Justice Khurshid Iqbal, along with prominent officials like Commissioner Bannu Division Parvez Sabot Khel, Regional Police Officer Qasim Ali Khan, Deputy Commissioner Bannu Muhammad Nawaz, and District Police Officer Iftikhar Shah.

Justice Ibrahim Khan, while addressing the gathering, emphasized the need for the courts to proactively combat corruption within their ranks.

He issued a stern warning that if the courts do not take necessary measures against corruption , they might face dismissal notices.

The chief justice stressed that judges should demonstrate their commitment to delivering justice through their actions and highlighted the importance of treating government officials and officers with respect and humility.

Peshawar High Court is set to modernize its facilities with the introduction of digital libraries and IT infrastructure, following the example of the Mangora District Judiciary.

He announced the establishment of a Camp Court for the Service Tribunal in Bannu, aiming to improve access to justice in the region.

He said that the judicial complex in Bannu would undergo maintenance and restoration work to enhance its functionality.

In his closing remarks during the swearing-in ceremony, Ibrahim Khan made it clear that any form of misbehavior would not be tolerated in the district courts.

During his visit, the Justice also made an inspection visit to the Central Jail Bannu, where he received a guard of honor.

He assessed various facilities within the jail, including the drug rehabilitation center.

He also examined the District Court building and reviewed the judicial proceedings and facilities.

