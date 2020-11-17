Chief Justice Jamal Khan condoles demise of Chief Justice Waqar Seth

A condolence reference in memory of late Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth held on Monday at Balochistan High Court Hall Quetta in supervision of Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :A condolence reference in memory of late Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth held on Monday at Balochistan High Court Hall Quetta in supervision of Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail.

Senior Judges and lawyers took part in the condolence reference.

Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail paid homage to the services of late Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth.

He said that the professional services of the Waqar Ahmed Seth would always be remembered in the history of the country. He was a competent, honest and professional jurist.

Other speakers on the occasion also paid glowing tribute to professional services to the late Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth.

On this occasion, they also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members.