Chief Justice Lahore High Court inaugurates new courts block at District Court Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has inaugurated the new courts' block at District Court Bahawalpur here on Friday.

He inspected the newly constructed block and courtrooms and checked the quality of work.

He also appreciated the performance of the district judiciary of Bahawalpur.

Senior Judge Lahore High Court Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, Justice Faisal Zaman Khan, Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad, Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan, Registrar Lahore High Court Bahadur Ali Khan, District and Sessions Judge Bahawalpur Chaudhry Anwaar-ul-Haq, President District Bar Bahawalpur Liaqat Sami and other judges and lawyers were also present at the occasion.