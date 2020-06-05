Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Qasim Khan stresses obsevance of social distancing

Chief Justice Lahore High Court, Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan Thursday stressed on strict observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) particularly social distancing at courts to check spread of novel coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Lahore High Court, Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan Thursday stressed on strict observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) particularly social distancing at courts to check spread of novel coronavirus.

During his maiden visit to Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench after assuming the charge, the CJ LHC heard the urgent cases.

He also planted a sapling at LHC Multan Bench lawn and prayed for progress and prosperity of the country, and especially for success of ongoing efforts against the COVID-19.

Later, the members and office bearers of bar associations including tahsil bars from South Punjab met with Chief Justice Lahore High Court.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Qasim Khan said that the pending cases would be decided on priority basis.

He said that filtration plants and sanitizing gates will be installed at courts in the province for lawyers and clients.

Senior Judge of LHC Multan Bench Justice Mr Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, Senior Registrar Bahadar Ali Khan and Additional Registrar Muhammad Yaar Wilana were also present.