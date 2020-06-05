UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Qasim Khan Stresses Obsevance Of Social Distancing

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:15 AM

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Qasim Khan stresses obsevance of social distancing

Chief Justice Lahore High Court, Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan Thursday stressed on strict observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) particularly social distancing at courts to check spread of novel coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Lahore High Court, Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan Thursday stressed on strict observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) particularly social distancing at courts to check spread of novel coronavirus.

During his maiden visit to Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench after assuming the charge, the CJ LHC heard the urgent cases.

He also planted a sapling at LHC Multan Bench lawn and prayed for progress and prosperity of the country, and especially for success of ongoing efforts against the COVID-19.

Later, the members and office bearers of bar associations including tahsil bars from South Punjab met with Chief Justice Lahore High Court.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Qasim Khan said that the pending cases would be decided on priority basis.

He said that filtration plants and sanitizing gates will be installed at courts in the province for lawyers and clients.

Senior Judge of LHC Multan Bench Justice Mr Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, Senior Registrar Bahadar Ali Khan and Additional Registrar Muhammad Yaar Wilana were also present.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Justice Lahore High Court Punjab Lawyers Visit Progress From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

132 nationalities participate in &#039;UAE Volunte ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, ..

1 hour ago

Swabi police launch operation against drug smuggle ..

4 minutes ago

No shortage of corona patients' facilities at fede ..

4 minutes ago

UN Confirms First Rohingya Death in Cox's Bazar - ..

4 minutes ago

US Capital to Lift Curfew Tonight - Mayor

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.