UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Justice, Lahore High Court (LHC) Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan Lauds PJA Services

Umer Jamshaid 4 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 03:21 PM

Chief Justice, Lahore High Court (LHC) Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan lauds PJA services

Chief Justice, Lahore High Court (LHC) Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan on Monday eulogised services of the Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) to impart judicial education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Justice, Lahore High Court (LHC) Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan on Monday eulogised services of the Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) to impart judicial education.

Addressing a farewell gathering here at Punjab Judicial Academy, he said PJC was the best institution of judicial education and it was imparting excellent training to judicial officers, law officers and court staff.

The academy has played an important role in enhancing capacity of the judicial officers, he added.

He said all necessary funds had been released for the PJA Kala Shah Kaku Campus and it would be completed soon.

He said many steps had been taken for capacity building of officers and staff of the academy during past one year and now in continuation of it, the posts of caretaker and cashier were being up graded.

The officers and staff of the academy thanked the chief justice for approving an advance increment for them.

LHC Registrar Abdul Sattar, PJA Director General Habib Ullah Amir, Session Judge Human Resource Sajid Ali Awan, officers and staff of the academy were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Education Punjab All Best Court

Recent Stories

Russia Worried Over Increasing Persian Gulf Tensio ..

1 second ago

Pervez Rashid records statement to FIA in Judge Vi ..

26 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Welcomes Kiev-Donbas Pris ..

26 minutes ago

Iran Denies Involvement in Attacks on US Military ..

26 minutes ago

Volodin Calls Resumption of Russia-UK Parliamentar ..

26 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Wants to Discuss Ways to Save Nuclear ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.