Chief Justice, Lahore High Court (LHC) Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan lauds PJA services

Chief Justice, Lahore High Court (LHC) Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan on Monday eulogised services of the Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) to impart judicial education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Justice, Lahore High Court (LHC) Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan on Monday eulogised services of the Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) to impart judicial education.

Addressing a farewell gathering here at Punjab Judicial Academy, he said PJC was the best institution of judicial education and it was imparting excellent training to judicial officers, law officers and court staff.

The academy has played an important role in enhancing capacity of the judicial officers, he added.

He said all necessary funds had been released for the PJA Kala Shah Kaku Campus and it would be completed soon.

He said many steps had been taken for capacity building of officers and staff of the academy during past one year and now in continuation of it, the posts of caretaker and cashier were being up graded.

The officers and staff of the academy thanked the chief justice for approving an advance increment for them.

LHC Registrar Abdul Sattar, PJA Director General Habib Ullah Amir, Session Judge Human Resource Sajid Ali Awan, officers and staff of the academy were present on the occasion.