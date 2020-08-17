UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Mr Justice Qasim Khan For Maximum Facilities In Courts

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:59 PM

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Mr Justice Qasim Khan for maximum facilities in courts

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Mr Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Monday, handed over a draft of worth Rs 15.4 million to District and Sessions Judge Multan Rana Zahid Iqbal for installation of different facilities at courts of Multan, Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Lahore High Court Mr Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Monday, handed over a draft of worth Rs 15.4 million to District and Sessions Judge Multan Rana Zahid Iqbal for installation of different facilities at courts of Multan, Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala.

According to official sources, the amount would be spent for construction of washrooms, installation of water coolers and provision of some other facilities for the legal fraternity and other citizens. CJ Mr Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan stated that it was his mission to provide maximum facilities to lawyers and other citizens.

On this occasion, senior judge Lahore High Court Multan Bench Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, Registrar Bahadar Ali Khan and lawyers were also present.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Justice Lahore High Court Water Lawyers Jalalpur Pirwala Shujabad Million

Recent Stories

Karachi issues: Sindh CM says committee comprising ..

23 minutes ago

PM says Pakistan recorded highest ever remittances ..

30 minutes ago

Moen-jo-Daro Express resumed with major modificati ..

1 minute ago

Trott says Pakistan wicket-keeper Rizwan impressed ..

38 minutes ago

Court to indict Zardari, Gilani in tosha khanna re ..

2 minutes ago

Solid measures afoot for provision of clean drinki ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.