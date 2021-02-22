Chief Justice Lahore High Court plants sapling at RWP bench lawn

Chief Justice (CJ)Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has said that trees are an invaluable gift of nature and an essential component of national need and natural beauty

He said this while inaugurating a tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling in the lawn of Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench here on Monday.

The CJ LHC said that everyone should participate in this campaign with religious and national spirit.

He said that promotion of forestation should be encouraged at every level and proper care should be taken of plants till they grow.

Justice Muhammad Qasim said that it is our individual and collective responsibility to enthusiastically participate in the national campaign.

Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan, Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmed, Justice Abdul Aziz, Justice Risal Hassan Syed, Justice Muhammad Amir Bhatti Registrar Lahore High Court Muhammad Mushtaq Aujla, Senior Registrar Ghaffar Mehtab, Additional Registrar Mirza Abdul Hafeez, Conservative Officer Forest Saqib Mehmood, Wajahat, Adeel Ashfaq and other officers were present on the occasion.