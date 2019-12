Chief Justice Lahore High Court plants sapling at Rest House of Bahawalpur Bench

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan planted a sapling of olive in the lawn of Rest House of Lahore High Court Bahawalpur bench here Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) : Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan planted a sapling of olive in the lawn of Rest House of Lahore High Court Bahawalpur bench here Thursday.

Justice Shujat Ali Khan, Justice Muhammad Masood Jahangir, Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabbir, Justice Farooq Haider, Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan, Registrar Lahore High Court Abdul Sattar and Additional Registrar Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench Ch Anwaar-ul-Haq were also present at the occasion.