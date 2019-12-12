UrduPoint.com
Chief Justice Lahore High Court Terms District Judiciary As Backbone Of Judicial System

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 07:44 PM

Chief Justice Lahore High Court terms district judiciary as backbone of judicial system

District judiciary of Bahawalpur hosted a farewell dinner in the honour of Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan at Bahawal Club here on Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :District judiciary of Bahawalpur hosted a farewell dinner in the honour of Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan at Bahawal Club here on Thursday.

While addressing the function, Chief Justice LHC said that district judiciary is the backbone of the judicial system because all the cases that reach upper courts come from district courts.

He said that district judiciary has played an important role in pacing up the judicial system with the advent of Model Courts, Civil Courts and Overseas Courts. He said that it was responsibility of judges to decide cases on merit because one day of justice is better than 60 years of worship.

Chief Justice LHC said that District Judicial Allowance was restored for the betterment of district judiciary.

He said that 32 Civil Judges have been promoted to Senior Civil Judge and as many Additional Sessions Judges were promoted.

He told that 17 more Additional Sessions Judges will be promoted to District and Sessions Judges in coming days. Justice Shujat Ali Khan, District and Sessions Judges of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar and Lodhran and lawyers also attended the event.

