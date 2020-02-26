UrduPoint.com
Chief Justice Lahore High Court Visits Bahawalpur Bench

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 08:59 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Mamoon Rasheed Sheikh visited Bahawalpur Bench on Wednesday.

He was presented Guard of Honor by a smart contingent of Bahawalpur Police. Senior Judge Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, Justice Shahid Jameel Khan, Justice Shahid Mehmood Sethi, Justice Sarfaraz Dogar, Justice Sadiq Mehmood Khurram, Registrar Lahore High Court Ashtar Abbas, District and Sessions Judge Bahawalpur Ch Anwaar-ul-Haq were also present on the occasion.

Later, Chief Justice Lahore High Court planted an olive plant in the lawn of Bahawalpur Bench.

