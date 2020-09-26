Chief Justice launches File Tracking System in Peshawar High Court

Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court (PHC) Waqar Ahmed Seth Saturday launched the File Tracking System (FTS) in Peshawar High Court that was a step in the direction of realizing the concept of a paperless office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court (PHC) Waqar Ahmed Seth Saturday launched the File Tracking System (FTS) in Peshawar High Court that was a step in the direction of realizing the concept of a paperless office.

The solution was a simulation of the movement of physical files in electronic form. The system would enable fast file movement, its retrieval and track the location of the files swiftly within the organization.

The existing manual file work system, requiring greater human effort, is deficient on many counts. Peshawar High Court, realizing the importance of good office, management trained its staff in Office Management Procedure said a hand out.

While embarking on a journey to make offices paperless with no more piles of files, Peshawar High Court started the scanning off record of all the wings as a short-term measure.

The e-File Tracking System (FTS), a web-based application would enable officers and employees to maintain a consistent watch over the movement of various important files and receipts at different levels in the process of decision making.

The system would bring transparency,visibility,in time check and balance and proper follow up procedures to official work.

The PHC was committed to use the innovative technologies and convert the existing business processes of the High Court to digital form for better service delivery.