Chief Justice LHC takes notice of arrest of husband, wife and their 4 year old son

(@imziishan)

Chief Justice Lahore High Court has taken notice of matter of arrest of husband, wife and their 4 year old son on social media

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd August, 2019) Chief Justice Lahore High Court has taken notice of matter of arrest of husband, wife and their 4 year old son on social media.Chief Justice LHC has expressed displeasure over not giving decision on time in bail plea and sought report from session judge.

It is vital to mention here that the matter of arrest of husband, wife and their 4 year old son went viral on social media that they are in police custody for the last 10 days.Husband, wife are facing charges of fraud.