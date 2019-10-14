Chief Justice LHC visits Bahawalpur bench

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan visited Bahawalpur bench here on Monday.

He was presented Guard of Honor by a smart contingent of police. Chief Justice LHC planted a sapling in the lawn of LHC Bahawalpur Bench.

Prayers for solidarity and progress of Pakistan were held at the occasion. Chief Justice LHC inaugurated scanners rooms established at the main entrance for improving security arrangements.

He also inspected renovation work of Bahawalpur Bench Masjid.

Office bearers of High Court Bar called on Chief Justice LHC who discussed matters related to the bar with them and listened to their problems.