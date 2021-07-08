UrduPoint.com
Chief Justice Of AJK Chairs A High Level Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

Chief Justice of AJK chairs a high level meeting

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Chief Justice Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Saeed Akram Khan has chaired a High level meeting organized by Information Technology Wing of Supreme Court here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by AJK Secretary Information, Tourism and IT Midhat Shehzad, Director General Information Technology Dr. Khalid Rafique and Justice Raza Ali Khan judge Supreme court also co-chaired the meeting.

The Secretary Information Technology on the occasion briefed the Chief Justice regarding the Automation, up gradation of software, library Management System and the improvement in case fellow Management System in the Supreme Court and about the other targets.

The Chief Justice Supreme Court lauded the project systems and its targets and stressed upon the IT to be carried on the project in view of its importance.

Justice Raza Ali Khan suggested that all branches of AJK Supreme Court including the Budget section, Admin, Registry, Library and Research sections should be interlinked with each other through internet.

The Secretary IT on the occasion welcomes the suggestion but she said that Supreme Court has shortage of staff in this regard and it needs the creation of new posts to fulfill the suggestion.

The Chief Justice Supreme Court Raja Saeed Akram on the occasion directed the Information Technology department to prepare the proposal in this regard and move it to finance department to meet the demand.

The meeting also suggested that establishment of a High level Judicial Automation Committee was the need of the hour so that the subordinate courts could benefit from modern technology which would help them to improve and speed up their performance. The Chief Justice Raja Saeed seconded the suggestion and directed to the concerned officials to assess the proposal and make work out plan in this regard.

