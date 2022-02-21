UrduPoint.com

Chief Justice Of Lahore High Court Inaugurates Construction Of Judicial Residential Complex

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Chief Justice of Lahore High Court inaugurates construction of judicial residential complex

Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Monday inaugurated the construction of Judicial Complex Residential Block Bahawalpur here

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Monday inaugurated the construction of Judicial Complex Residential Block Bahawalpur here.

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, Justice Masood Abid Naqvi, Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi, Justice Sadiq Mehmood Khurram, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed, Justice Raheel Kamran, Senior Additional Registrar Muhammad Shahid Hussain, District and Sessions Judge Bahawalpur Chaudhry Ameer Mohammad Khan, Additional Sessions Judge Nasir Mahmood Sial, Additional Sessions Judge Ejaz Raza, Additional Sessions Judge Fawad Arif, Additional Sessions Judge Umar Farooq, Senior Civil Judge Shahid Naveed Butt, Senior Civil Judge Nadeem Yousaf, Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Amin Shehzad, Civil Judge Hafiz Saleem Tahir, and Civil Judge Malik Rafique were present on the occasion.

Executive Engineer Buildings Department Muhammad Nisar said that the estimated cost of construction of Judicial Complex Residential Block is Rs 340.352 million. The scheme includes 9 residences for Judicial Officers of 20th Grade and above scale. 19 residences have been assigned for Judicial Officers of Grade 19 and 18.

He further said that 10 residences of employees of grades 15 to 17 are being constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 155.208 million.

The chief justice inspected the construction work of residences and said the construction work should be completed shortly.

He directed that trees should be planted and an efficient water supply system should also be installed. The chief justice also planted a tree under the tree planting campaign.

