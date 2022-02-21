Chief Justice of Lahore High Court inaugurates construction of judicial residential complex

Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Monday inaugurated the construction of Judicial Complex Residential Block Bahawalpur here

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Monday inaugurated the construction of Judicial Complex Residential Block Bahawalpur here.

Executive Engineer Buildings Department Muhammad Nisar said that the estimated cost of construction of Judicial Complex Residential Block is Rs 340.352 million. The scheme includes 9 residences for Judicial Officers of 20th Grade and above scale. 19 residences have been assigned for Judicial Officers of Grade 19 and 18.

He further said that 10 residences of employees of grades 15 to 17 are being constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 155.208 million.

The chief justice inspected the construction work of residences and said the construction work should be completed shortly.

He directed that trees should be planted and an efficient water supply system should also be installed. The chief justice also planted a tree under the tree planting campaign.