Chief Justice of Lahore High Court visits Bahawalpur Bench

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti visited LHC Bahawalpur Bench here on Monday.

On this occasion, he planted a tree in the lawn of LHC Bahawalpur Bench under the tree planting campaign. He was accompanied by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, Justice Masood Abid Naqvi, Justice Sadiq Mehmood Khurram, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed, Justice Raheel Kamran, and Senior Additional Registrar Muhammad Shahid Hussain.

The chief justice inaugurated the construction of new Courts Block in Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench.

It has an estimated cost of Rs 463.176 million.

Superintendent Engineer Buildings Department Muhammad Anwar Adil informed that the construction work of the main building includes offices in the basement, record room, three courtrooms on the ground floor, staff rooms, visitor lounge, tea room, and four courtrooms on the first floor.

During his visit, the LHC CJ also inaugurated a plan to expand the bar room and library at the High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur.

High Court Bar Association President Malik Amir Ajam, General Secretary Imran Ashraf, Senior Office Coordinator, and others lawyers were also present.