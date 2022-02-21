UrduPoint.com

Chief Justice Of Lahore High Court Visits Bahawalpur Bench

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2022 | 06:57 PM

Chief Justice of Lahore High Court visits Bahawalpur Bench

Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti visited LHC Bahawalpur Bench here on Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti visited LHC Bahawalpur Bench here on Monday.

On this occasion, he planted a tree in the lawn of LHC Bahawalpur Bench under the tree planting campaign. He was accompanied by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, Justice Masood Abid Naqvi, Justice Sadiq Mehmood Khurram, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed, Justice Raheel Kamran, and Senior Additional Registrar Muhammad Shahid Hussain.

The chief justice inaugurated the construction of new Courts Block in Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench.

It has an estimated cost of Rs 463.176 million.

Superintendent Engineer Buildings Department Muhammad Anwar Adil informed that the construction work of the main building includes offices in the basement, record room, three courtrooms on the ground floor, staff rooms, visitor lounge, tea room, and four courtrooms on the first floor.

During his visit, the LHC CJ also inaugurated a plan to expand the bar room and library at the High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur.

High Court Bar Association President Malik Amir Ajam, General Secretary Imran Ashraf, Senior Office Coordinator, and others lawyers were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Lawyers Visit Bahawalpur (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

US climate envoy Kerry in Egypt to discuss COP27 s ..

US climate envoy Kerry in Egypt to discuss COP27 summit

50 seconds ago
 Govt urged to frame 'business-friendly' policies t ..

Govt urged to frame 'business-friendly' policies to boost up businesses, trade, ..

51 seconds ago
 Pak China School organizes annual Karatay competit ..

Pak China School organizes annual Karatay competition

54 seconds ago
 Kiev's Forces Shelled at DPR in 4 Directions - DPR ..

Kiev's Forces Shelled at DPR in 4 Directions - DPR Representative in JCCC

4 minutes ago
 Lille aim to be 'party poopers' against European c ..

Lille aim to be 'party poopers' against European champions Chelsea

4 minutes ago
 Chief Justice of Lahore High Court inaugurates con ..

Chief Justice of Lahore High Court inaugurates construction of judicial resident ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>