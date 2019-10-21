Chief Justice Of Pakistan Administers Oath To Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan As SC Judge
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 06:49 PM
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Monday administered the oath of office to Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Judge Lahore High Court, Lahore, as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a simple and dignified ceremony
Judges of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers, law officers and officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan also attended the ceremony.