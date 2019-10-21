UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Justice Of Pakistan Administers Oath To Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan As SC Judge

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 06:49 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan administers oath to Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan as SC judge

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Monday administered the oath of office to Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Judge Lahore High Court, Lahore, as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a simple and dignified ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Monday administered the oath of office to Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Judge Lahore High Court, Lahore, as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a simple and dignified ceremony.

Judges of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers, law officers and officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan also attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Justice Supreme Court Lahore High Court Lawyers

Recent Stories

Govt's reforms agenda to improve health sector: Dr ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin briefs Punjab Chief Minister about young ..

2 minutes ago

Federal govt cognizant of Karachi's civic problems ..

2 minutes ago

Reward for medals winners of National Games: Sport ..

2 minutes ago

Judicial remand of Qaim Khani extended till Nov 14 ..

10 minutes ago

Murad Ali Shah urges Chinese firm to introduce des ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.