Chief Justice of Pakistan administers oath to Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan as SC judge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) : Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Monday administered the oath of office to Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Judge Lahore High Court, Lahore , as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a simple and dignified ceremony.

Judges of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers, law officers and officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan also attended the ceremony.