Chief Justice Of Pakistan Approves Increase In Utility Allowance Of SC Employees

Mon 02nd August 2021 | 08:53 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has revised the rates of utility allowance for the employees of the Supreme Court (SC) from March 1, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has revised the rates of utility allowance for the employees of the Supreme Court (SC) from March 1, 2021.

As per the notification, the rate of allowance for officials in BS-1 to BS-6 has been increased from Rs4,500 to Rs6,000, in BS-7 to BS-10 from Rs6,000 to Rs8,000, in BS-11 to BS-15 from Rs6,000 to Rs10,000, in BS-16 from Rs6,000 to Rs12,000, in BS-17 from Rs7,500 to Rs15,000, in BS-18 from Rs7,500 to Rs18,000, in BS-19 from Rs12,000 to Rs21,000, in BS-20 from Rs 12,000 to Rs 24,000 and for officers in BS-21 and above from Rs15,000 to Rs30,000.

According to the Notification, the expenditure involved would be met from within the sanctioned budget grant of this court for financial year 2021-22.

