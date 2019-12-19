Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan inaugurates e-KIOSK self service information desk in SC

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa inaugurated e-KIOSK self-service information desk in Supreme Court of Pakistan Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th December, 2019) Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa inaugurated e-KIOSK self-service information desk in Supreme Court of Pakistan Islamabad.Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Chief Justice designate, Justice Mushir Alam, Senior Puisne Judge, KhawajaDaud Ahmad Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Representatives of the Supreme Court Bar Association were present at the occasion.

Director IT Supreme Court briefed about functioning of the e-KIOSK that through this facility, one can search about the case by party name or by case number and status of certified copy can also be searched through this facility.

Shamim ur Rehman Malik, Secretary General SCBA extended his thanks to Chief Justice of Pakistan on inauguration of the useful facility.