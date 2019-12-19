UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Justice Of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Inaugurates E-KIOSK Self Service Information Desk In SC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:19 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan inaugurates e-KIOSK self service information desk in SC

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa inaugurated e-KIOSK self-service information desk in Supreme Court of Pakistan Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th December, 2019) Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa inaugurated e-KIOSK self-service information desk in Supreme Court of Pakistan Islamabad.Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Chief Justice designate, Justice Mushir Alam, Senior Puisne Judge, KhawajaDaud Ahmad Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Representatives of the Supreme Court Bar Association were present at the occasion.

Director IT Supreme Court briefed about functioning of the e-KIOSK that through this facility, one can search about the case by party name or by case number and status of certified copy can also be searched through this facility.

Shamim ur Rehman Malik, Secretary General SCBA extended his thanks to Chief Justice of Pakistan on inauguration of the useful facility.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Islamabad Supreme Court Rehman Malik

Recent Stories

UAE a global force in public health, Sheikh Mohame ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber spotlights Ethiopia’s Expo 2020 pl ..

21 minutes ago

Judges who said body should be hanged must be proc ..

29 minutes ago

Almost 30 People Injured in Fire Near Sagrada Fami ..

13 minutes ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan in ..

13 minutes ago

Newly discovered oil, gas wells start production i ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.