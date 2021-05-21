Chief Justice of Pakistan calls JCP meeting to consider IHC judges regularization

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has summoned a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on May 24 to consider regularization of additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The meeting would consider the tenure of three additional judges of the Islamabad High Court. The three additional judges include Justice Fayyaz Anjum Jundran, Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz.

The Judicial Commission had in November last year extended the term of the three judges by six months.