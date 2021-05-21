UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Justice Of Pakistan Calls JCP Meeting To Consider IHC Judges Regularization

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 09:43 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan calls JCP meeting to consider IHC judges regularization

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has summoned a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on May 24 to consider regularization of additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has summoned a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on May 24 to consider regularization of additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The meeting would consider the tenure of three additional judges of the Islamabad High Court. The three additional judges include Justice Fayyaz Anjum Jundran, Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz.

The Judicial Commission had in November last year extended the term of the three judges by six months.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice May November Islamabad High Court

Recent Stories

President of Montenegro&#039;s Parliament, Preside ..

15 minutes ago

UAE, Egypt launch &#039;Zayed 3&#039; joint milita ..

2 hours ago

Sindh Assembly adopts resolution against Israeli a ..

1 minute ago

Diverse culture a source of beauty & enjoyment in ..

2 minutes ago

China attaches great importance to relations with ..

2 minutes ago

Weekly inflation increases 0.82 pc

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.