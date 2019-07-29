Chief Justice of Pakistan chairs high level meeting to discuss security arrangements regarding Saarclaw conference

A high level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa at Supreme Court Islamabad Monday

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, justice Umar Ata Bandial, justice IjazUlAhsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, and .

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmad to discuss security arrangements regarding the upcoming SAARCLAW Conference scheduled to be held in Islamabad in September, 2019.Chief Justices, Judges and lawyers of SAARC member countries will be attending the Conference.The meeting was also attended by DG ISI, DG IB, IGP Islamabad and office bearers of SAARCLAW.

In the meeting issues like issuance of visas to delegates, security of the delegates, travel arrangements, hotel accommodations and related matters were comprehensively discussed.