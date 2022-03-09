UrduPoint.com

Chief Justice Of Pakistan Chairs Meeting Of Committee To Amend JCP Rules 2010

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan chairs meeting of committee to amend JCP Rules 2010

The meeting of Rules Committee to amend Judicial Commission of Pakistan Rules 2010 was held Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Chairman Judicial Commission of Pakistan/ Convener of the Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The meeting of Rules Committee to amend Judicial Commission of Pakistan Rules 2010 was held Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Chairman Judicial Commission of Pakistan/ Convener of the Committee.

The meeting was attended by other members comprising SC Justice Maqbool Baqir, Justice Sarmad Jalal Osmany, Former Judge Supreme Court, Khalid Javed Khan, Attorney General for Pakistan and Akhtar Hussain Senior ASC, said a press release.

The Committee discussed Judicial Commission of Pakistan Rules 2010 and deliberated various proposals put forward by the Committee members to amend the JCP Rules for incorporating specific criteria of appointment of Judges of the Superior Courts.

The members also discussed the methodology to be adopted for evaluating the candidates for elevation on the basis of the appropriate criteria. The meeting took place in an interactive environment and ended with vote of thanks to and from the chair.

The Committee was constituted by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Former Chief Justice of Pakistan on 11th January 2022.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Vote Superior January From Al-Shaheer Corporation Limited

Recent Stories

E-kachehry cementing ties in govt, general Publi ..

E-kachehry cementing ties in govt, general Public : Muhammad Azfar Ahsan

3 minutes ago
 City wardens leaves cancelled due to Ramazan in Ka ..

City wardens leaves cancelled due to Ramazan in Karachi

3 minutes ago
 Fresh evacuation efforts for devastated Ukraine ci ..

Fresh evacuation efforts for devastated Ukraine cities

3 minutes ago
 Gunmen kill 10 villagers in southeast Niger

Gunmen kill 10 villagers in southeast Niger

3 minutes ago
 Wall Street opens sharply higher despite Ukraine t ..

Wall Street opens sharply higher despite Ukraine tension

7 minutes ago
 Pb govt providing all resources to change 'Thana C ..

Pb govt providing all resources to change 'Thana Culture:RPO

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>