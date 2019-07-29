Chief Justice of Pakistan chairs meeting to discuss security arrangements regarding SAARC Law Conference

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :A high level meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa on Monday to discuss the security arrangements regarding the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Law Conference.

The meeting was attended by judges of apex court, including Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmad to discuss security arrangements regarding the SAARCLAW Conference scheduled to be held in Islamabad in September.

Chief justices, judges and lawyers of SAARC member countries will be attending the conference.

The meeting was also attended by DG ISI, DG IB, IGP Islamabad and office bearers of SAARCLAW.

In the meeting issues like issuance of visas to delegates, security of the delegates, travel arrangements, hotel accommodations and related matters were comprehensively discussed.