Chief Justice of Pakistan chairs police reforms committee meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :A meeting of the Police Reforms Committee (PRC) was held under the chairmanship of Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Chief Justice of Pakistan/Chairman Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) in the Supreme Court of Pakistan Branch Registry, Lahore

The meeting was attended by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Senior Puisne Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan, serving IGPs from all provinces, ICT, GB, AJ&K, Dr Ejaz Hussain Shah, Director General of National Police Bureau (NPB) and former Inspector Generals of Police Afzal Ali Shigri, (Convener), Dr Shoaib Suddle, Tariq Khosa, Asad Jahangir Khan, Shaukat Javed and Tariq Pervez to discuss the agenda items i.e. Public Complaints redressal mechanism; Measures taken to improve quality of Investigation and result thereof; Tasks assigned to the Director General, National Police Bureau; and Progress on implementation of PRC report on police reforms.

The Chief Justice in his opening remarks welcomed the participants and showed his satisfaction on the successful work done by the police department while acting upon the directions of PRC.

The Chief Justice opened the meeting for members of PRC for presentation of their input in accordance with the agenda items.

Dr Muhammad Raheem Awan, Secretary LJCP welcomed the participants and gave an overview of the agenda of the meeting.

He informed that from 1-1-2019 to 15-11-2019, some 119,423 complaints were disposed of by the Public Complaint Redressal Centers and he also gave figures of actions taken against delinquent Police Officers/Staff, whereby 157 major and 698 minor Penalties were imposed during this period.

He further briefed that 29,452 complaints regarding non-registration of FIR had been submitted to Public Complaint Redressal Centers, out of which 28,070 were disposed of while 2,302 were still pending.

While apprising the performance of the complaint cells, he gave the comparative statement of Constitution Petitions filed in the High Courts and petitions U/S 22A and 22B Cr.PC filed in the District and Sessions Courts from January to 15th November 2019 with the preceding year i.e. 2018, reflecting that total 18,857 writ petitions were instituted in the High Courts in the year 2018 while for same period in 2019, 15,951 writ petitions were instituted in the High Courts which demonstrate 15.4% reduction work load on the High Courts due to the effective performance of Public Complaints Redressal Centers.

Dr Raheem Awan also placed the statistics of the district judiciary highlighting that during 01-01-2018 to 15-11-2018, 237873 petitions under section 22A and 22B were instituted while 166,056 petitions were instituted during said period in 2019, showing the reduction of 30.2% of workload of filing of petitions U/S 22A and 22B Cr.PC, in the district judiciary.

This means that the public had shown their confidence and trust on the working of police complaint cells established in pursuant to the direction of the Hon'ble Chief Justice of Pakistan, he added.

Capt. (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan, Inspector General of Police (Punjab) informed the PRC about performance of the Police Complaint Redressal Centers since inception till date (01-01-2019 to 15-11-2019) and other details including actions taken against the delinquent police officers.

He apprised the meeting about performance of the Punjab police during the period that 331 complaints regarding arrest of innocent persons were received out of which 320 decided and 11 were pending, 383 complaints regarding cancellation of FIR were received out of which 362 decided and 21 were pending, 175 complaints regarding corruption were pending out of which 173 decided and 2 were pending.

He stressed upon that police would not leave any stone unturned to make police public friendly.

The Chief Justice urged that he was hopeful that Punjab Police would continue their efforts for the betterment of the police department.

With respect to measures taken to improve quality of investigation, in the last meeting of the PRC, all the serving IGPs of all provinces, ICT, GB and AJ&K apprised the Committee that District Assessment Committees (DACs) had been established in compliance of directions of the PRC.

In the today's meeting the assessment and performance report of DACs was presented by all the serving IGPs demonstrating the reasons for acquittal provided after reviewing the criminal cases of acquittal.

The Chief Justice showed his satisfaction on the working of complaint redressal centers and DACs comprising 3 to 5 members including a retired session judge, SP investigation and senior lawyers.

The mandate assigned to DACs was to evaluate the judgements passed in the murder cases and review cases of acquittal and bail and added that with the efforts of member of the PRC first two steps i.e. complaint redressal mechanism and establishment of DACs to review the cases of acquittal and bails for improving the quality of investigation, have been successfully accomplished.

He stated that the conviction of the real culprits was an effective deterrence for reduction of the crime rate and it will create peace in the society on one hand whereas on the other hand the criminal would be discouraged and the crime rate will be reduced and further stated that according to spirit of the Constitution, no innocent person be arrested, so that the freedom of liberty as enshrined in the Constitution can never be abridged.

He further stated that message also be conveyed to those witnesses who are involved in giving false evidence in courts that innocent person cannot be put behind the bar on the basis of their false evidence and they will face the consequences of their illegal activity and courts will never tolerate such offence too.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Senior Puisne Judge of the Supreme Court said that it was vital for the police and investigators to be well aware of the latest verdicts of the Supreme Court of Pakistan so that the investigation may be conducted as per guidelines given by the Apex Court.

He directed that access of research work of LJCP and Supreme Court Research Cell be given to the police department on which judgments of the Supreme Court will be available in different languages and will enable police officials to understand the verdicts of the Supreme Court in its true letter and spirit.

At this juncture, Secretary, LJCP assured the Chief Justice of Pakistan/Chairman, LJCP that in light of assessment made by the DACs LJCP will prepare a separate Bench Book for training of judges, lawyers, prosecutors and IOs, so that they be made well aware of verdicts of the Apex Courts regarding reasoning of acquittal and bails and it will play a vital role in criminal justice system of the country.

With reference to the last meeting of the PRC, it was resolved that NPB would prepare and devise a uniform strategy across the country regarding correct and brief narration of FIR, addressing the issues of un-necessary arrest and false evidence, the Secretary, LJCP invited Dr Ijaz Hussain Shah, Director General, National Police Bureau to brief the meeting regarding tasks assigned.

Dr Ijaz Hussain Shah briefed the Committee and explained that after consultation with all police departments, certain guidelines had been compiled and issued for strict compliance under supervision of the senior police officers that includes simplified narration of FIR for making the investigation procedure transparent and ensuring that no arrest will take place before proper investigation is being conducted and sufficient evidence is available on record.

The Chief Justice appreciated the tireless efforts of members of PRC and officers of LJCP, for their dedication to make the process of police reforms successful and confidence building of the general public over the police department.

He further stated that by these efforts the police will become more accountable, responsive and public friendly.

He appreciated the PRC for making the mechanism for enhancing the effectiveness of criminal justice system and reduction of the unnecessary burden of thousands of cases on judiciary. Besides, the general public remain as beneficiary of these complaint cells as relief has been extended to them being speedy and without additional monetary burden which is their fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.