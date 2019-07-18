UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Justice Of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Summons Police Reforms Committee Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 05:33 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa summons police reforms committee meeting

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa had summoned a meeting of the police reforms committee on Friday at SC Karachi Registry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa had summoned a meeting of the police reforms committee on Friday at SC Karachi Registry.

The meeting session will take place in Karachi Registry where Inspector General of Police of all four provinces, federation, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir will be in attendance.

The committee will review the so far reforms measures taken by the police.

All IGPs would submit their progress reports of last six months regarding registration of complaints and pending cases.

The committee would also review steps taken to improve the investigation system.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Chief Justice Police Gilgit Baltistan Progress All

Recent Stories

Barnier Says May Never Spoke of Possibility of 'No ..

2 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi for merit, transparency in ..

2 minutes ago

Cyprus holds 12 Israelis over alleged rape of UK t ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan U-19 team captain wants to emulate AB de ..

2 minutes ago

58 people dead, over 29,000 affected by dengue in ..

6 minutes ago

Govt believes in rule of law: Special Assistant to ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.