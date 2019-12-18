UrduPoint.com
Chief Justice Of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa Didn't Issue Any Directive To Special Court, Clarifies SC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:29 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa didn't issue any directive to special court, clarifies SC

Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday has clarified that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa did not give any directive to special court

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th December, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday has clarified that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa did not give any directive to special court.According to the court sources, the media talk of the top judge was presented out of context.

The news being on-aired on channels is baseless, wrong and fabricated.As per media reports on December 17, special court in Islamabad had sentenced former president and top military official Pervez Musharraf to death in high treason case.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Waqar Seth, Justice Nazar Akbar of Sindh High Court (SHC) and Justice Shahid Karim of Lahore High Court (LHC) has announced the verdict that was reserved on December 5.During the hearing, Justice Seth said that ex-president has been found guilty of violating the Article 6 of the Constitution by clamping the state of emergency on November 3, 2007.The verdict was split 2-1 and a detailed verdict will be issued in 48 hours.

