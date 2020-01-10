UrduPoint.com
Chief Justice Of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Offers Fateha For Late G.Fakhruddin Ebrahim

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 05:43 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Friday visited the Mewa Shah graveyard here and offered fateha for late Fakhruddin G Ebrahim, one of the most respected members of the country's legal fraternity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Friday visited the Mewa Shah graveyard here and offered fateha for late Fakhruddin G Ebrahim, one of the most respected members of the country's legal fraternity.

Justice (Retd.) Ebrahim, who passed away a few days ago in Karachi, had during his illustrious career, also served as a Judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan, besides being Governor Sindh and Chief Election Commissioner.

Your Thoughts and Comments

