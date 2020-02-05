Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), judges express condolence on sad demise of former SC judge

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other Judges of Supreme Court have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Justice Ali Hussain Qazilbash, former Judge of the Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other Judges of Supreme Court have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Justice Ali Hussain Qazilbash, former Judge of the Supreme Court.

They have extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and to give patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.