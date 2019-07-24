Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa to leave for Russia on July 28

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will leave for Russia on July 28 to attend a conference.Justice Azmat Saeed will work as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will leave for Russia on July 28 to attend a conference.Justice Azmat Saeed will work as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Justice Azmat Saeed will take oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan on July 30.Justice Umar Ata Bandial will administer oath to Justice Azmat Saeed.Oath taking ceremony will be conducted in the Supreme Court and will be attended by Judges ad senior lawyers.