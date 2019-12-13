UrduPoint.com
Chief Justice Of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Kha Addresses SC Staff, Officers

A farewell party was arranged by the officers and staff of the Supreme Court in honour of outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa to bid him farewell, who is going to lay robes of his office on December 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :A farewell party was arranged by the officers and staff of the Supreme Court in honour of outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa to bid him farewell, who is going to lay robes of his office on December 20.

Addressing the officers and staff of the Court, the Chief Justice said that the importance of staff and officers could not be ruled out for smooth functioning of any organization. In judicial system, the staff was backbone of Courts without them tedious task of dispensation of justice could not be fulfilled, he added.

He said that he was personally monitoring performance of each staff member and found that each member of the staff worked diligently and wholeheartedly with full commitment to contribute for better performance of the Court and it was on account of good performance of the staff that institution delivered best results.

He said that he was sanguine that the staff would be working with the same pace to maintain the highest standard of public service delivery. He also extended his compliments to Arbab Muhammad Arif, Registrar, Supreme Court of Pakistan for his successful administration during his tenure, who was due to retire soon.

The offices and staff members also expressed their gratitude to the Chief Justice and presented gifts as token of respect.

