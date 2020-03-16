Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed calls emergency meeting of NJPMC for precautionary measures over coronavirus

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed had called the emergency meeting of National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC) for precautionary measures for coronavirus on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed had called the emergency meeting of National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC) for precautionary measures for coronavirus on Thursday.

The meeting chaired by the Chief Justice would discuss precautionary measures on Thursday (19.3.2010) at 4:00 pm Supreme Court Islamabad.