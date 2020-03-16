- Home
Chief Justice Of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed Calls Emergency Meeting Of NJPMC For Precautionary Measures Over Coronavirus
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 05:09 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed had called the emergency meeting of National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC) for precautionary measures for coronavirus on Thursday.
The meeting chaired by the Chief Justice would discuss precautionary measures on Thursday (19.3.2010) at 4:00 pm Supreme Court Islamabad.