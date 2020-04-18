UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Justice Of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Judges Condole Sad Demise Of Former SC Judge Tariq Parvez

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 04:30 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed, judges condole sad demise of former SC judge Tariq Parvez

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other Judges of Supreme Court have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Justice Tariq Parvez, former judge Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other Judges of Supreme Court have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Justice Tariq Parvez, former judge Supreme Court.

They have extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and to give patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity (Ameen).

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Family Sad

Recent Stories

DC hold meeting to review steps to stop outbreak o ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus Cases in Iran Exceed 80,000, Death Tol ..

5 minutes ago

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman proposes 8 ..

5 minutes ago

PTI appoints Engr. Imran as Secretary Information ..

5 minutes ago

Spain reports more than 20,000 coronavirus deaths

5 minutes ago

Japan's Coronavirus Total Exceeds 10,800 Infected ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.