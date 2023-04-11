Close
Chief Justice Of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial Summons JCP Meeting On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has summoned a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday (April 13) to consider the confirmation of Justice Musarrat Hilali as regular Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court.

Justice Hilali has been performing the duties of acting Chief Justice of the PHC since April 1, 2023.

The JCP, headed by the CJP and comprising four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, a former judge, Federal law minister, the Attorney General for Pakistan and a senior advocate nominated by the Pakistan Bar Council, besides one representative of the provincial and Islamabad bar councils, after confirmation, will propose her name to the Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Judges in Superior Courts.

